CM Punk to Receive Prestigious Cauliflower Alley Club Award Following Rollercoaster Week

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

CM Punk is poised for accolades in the midst of an eventful week for the AEW star. The Cauliflower Alley Club has released an official statement announcing that CM Punk will receive one of its prestigious awards.

“[Las Vegas, NV] – The Cauliflower Alley Club, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to assisting those in the professional wrestling industry that have fallen on difficult and challenging times, is proud to announce that CM Punk has been chosen as the 2023 recipient of it’s highly acclaimed Iron Mike Mazurki Award.

“The Iron Mike Mazurki Award is bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions to professional wrestling and have exhibited outstanding dedication to the sport both inside and outside the ring. CM Punk, a trailblazing figure in the wrestling world, has undeniably left an indelible mark on the industry.

“Throughout his illustrious career, CM Punk has captivated audiences worldwide with his remarkable in-ring skills, compelling character work, and unyielding passion for professional wrestling. Known for his charismatic personality and unparalleled mic skills, Punk has been instrumental in revolutionizing the industry and pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a professional wrestler.

“In addition to his in-ring accomplishments, CM Punk has also utilized his platform to advocate for change within the wrestling community. He has fearlessly spoken out on social issues and has been a passionate voice for equality and justice. Punk’s courage in addressing important topics has earned him respect not only from his peers but also from fans around the globe.

“Punk’s influence extends far beyond the squared circle and even into the MMA octagon, inspiring a new generation of wrestlers and leaving an enduring legacy in the sport.

“The Cauliflower Alley Club will present the 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki Award to CM Punk at its annual awards banquet, which will take place at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada from Aug. 28-30, 20023. This event will bring together wrestling legends, industry professionals, and fans to celebrate our sport and those who have, positively, committed to it.”