AEW Star Suffers Broken Hand at All In London Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2023

Information has surfaced about an injury sustained by AEW wrestler Brody King during the AEW All In London event at Wembley Stadium.

Sadly, Brody King didn't leave the event unharmed. According to PWInsider, he broke his hand during the Wembley showdown.

Bryan Alvarez confirmed the injury, stating that King hurt his hand against the guardrail while wrestling.

In the match, Brody King partnered with Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black to defend their AEW Trios Championship against opponents Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn.

Despite their valiant effort, The House of Black lost their title to The Acclaimed but demonstrated sportsmanship by showing respect to the new champions.

