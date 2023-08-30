WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Nathan Frazer Dodges Serious Injury in Dramatic Rope Incident During WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2023

Nathan Frazer Dodges Serious Injury in Dramatic Rope Incident During WWE NXT

Nathan Frazer, a standout WWE talent known for his dynamic in-ring style, narrowly escaped a perilous incident during a recent bout.

As one of eight contestants in the Global Heritage Invitational, he faced off against Joe Coffey in a Group B match on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network.

During this match, a potentially dangerous moment unfolded. As Frazer lunged toward the ropes, his head became ensnared under the top rope, leading to a severe whiplash. This alarming incident elicited audible gasps from both the audience and commentators. Fortunately, Frazer seemed to be unharmed and proceeded to finish the match.

WWE NXT Results For August 29th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 29, 2023 11:46PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nathan frazer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83666/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer