Nathan Frazer Dodges Serious Injury in Dramatic Rope Incident During WWE NXT

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Nathan Frazer, a standout WWE talent known for his dynamic in-ring style, narrowly escaped a perilous incident during a recent bout.

As one of eight contestants in the Global Heritage Invitational, he faced off against Joe Coffey in a Group B match on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network.

During this match, a potentially dangerous moment unfolded. As Frazer lunged toward the ropes, his head became ensnared under the top rope, leading to a severe whiplash. This alarming incident elicited audible gasps from both the audience and commentators. Fortunately, Frazer seemed to be unharmed and proceeded to finish the match.