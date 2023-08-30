Nathan Frazer Dodges Serious Injury in Dramatic Rope Incident During WWE NXT

Nathan Frazer, a standout WWE talent known for his dynamic in-ring style, narrowly escaped a perilous incident during a recent bout.
As one of eight contestants in the Global Heritage Invitational, he faced off against Joe Coffey in a Group B match on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network.
During this match, a potentially dangerous moment unfolded. As Frazer lunged toward the ropes, his head became ensnared under the top rope, leading to a severe whiplash. This alarming incident elicited audible gasps from both the audience and commentators. Fortunately, Frazer seemed to be unharmed and proceeded to finish the match.
Nathan Frazer is so fucking fast he almost DECAPITATED himself on the rope#WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qnoh83kdqi— Rob, Of Stamford (@SrPerograph) August 30, 2023
⚡ WWE NXT Results For August 29th, 2023
Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 29, 2023 11:46PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com