IMPACT Wrestling Legend Makes Comeback for 1000th Episode Extravaganza

Today, it was revealed that Awesome Kong will make her highly-anticipated return to compete in Impact Wrestling's milestone 1000th episode. The event is set to be recorded at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York, on Saturday, September 9.

As of now, the identity of Kong's opponent for the landmark episode remains undisclosed.

Kong is set to make her wrestling comeback after a three-year hiatus, last appearing in the ring in 2020 as part of AEW.

After her AEW contract expired in 2021, Kong stated in July of that same year that she was "done" with wrestling.