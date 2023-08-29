CM Punk Challenged Miro to a Face-Off at AEW All In Following Jack Perry Incident

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live, citing various insiders, that a tense exchange between Miro and CM Punk almost escalated following the bout with Jack Perry.

This sheds light on Miro's recent tweets, including the "Nice UK Taxi" comment, which was a shot at Punk getting lost in London.

Miro inquired about the Jack Perry situation, to which Punk responded by challenging him, asking if there was an issue and if Miro wanted to take it outside.

"Apparently, there was another near incident when CM Punk came through the curtain... Miro starts coming up and asks, ‘What happened with Jack Perry?’ Then CM Punk is like, ‘Oh you got a problem with me now?! You wanna step outside?'"

Follow @WNS_BenKerin on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more on this story: