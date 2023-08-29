Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Unveiled Featuring Former WWE Star Batista

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The debut trailer for the Mortal Kombat 1 video game has dropped, starring ex-WWE Champion Dave Bautista.

Set to launch on September 14, 2023, the game will be accessible on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store. Crafted by NetherRealm Studios and brought to market by Warner Bros. Games, the game's storyline is summarized as follows:

“It's In Our Blood. Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities!”