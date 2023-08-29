CM Punk Reportedly Unaware of AEW Suspension

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a bizarre twist to the tale, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful disclosed on Twitter that CM Punk remains unaware of his AEW suspension, which stemmed from a backstage skirmish with Jack Perry at the recent All In pay-per-view in London. Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Perry has been notified about his suspension or not.

This follows a morning announcement by Sports Illustrated confirming that both Punk and Perry have been suspended in the wake of a probe into their backstage altercation.

During the All In pre-show bout between Jack Perry and HOOK, Perry turned to the camera and uttered, "It's real glass, cry me a river." These comments seemed to directly allude to a prior disagreement he had with CM Punk on an earlier Collision episode. The dispute revolved around Perry's desire to use real glass during a spot, something CM Punk opposed.

The atmosphere backstage post-match was tense. After Perry lost the FTW Championship to HOOK, conflicting reports suggest an ensuing clash between him and CM Punk. Perry was reportedly escorted out of the venue, while Punk went on to defeat Samoa Joe in the first match of the the event. After his match, Punk met with security and voluntarily left Wembley Stadium, feeling it was in everyone's best interest.

Tony Khan, President of AEW, hinted at the conflict in a post-show press briefing but remained tight-lipped, only confirming that an internal inquiry was underway.