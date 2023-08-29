WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Roster Given Option to Attend Bray Wyatt's Funeral Service, Dynamite Episode To Be Revised

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

Some top stars may be absent from upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, as Tony Khan grants permission to talent wishing to attend Bray Wyatt's memorial services.

A report from Fightful reveals that Khan informed the full roster on Monday, stating they are free to miss AEW Dynamite if they choose to pay their respects to Windham Rotunda. The AEW President is open to revising episodes of Dynamite as necessary.

At the time of reporting, there is no confirmed date for Bray Wyatt's services, but many of the talents planning to attend will require time for travel.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2023 11:50AM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #tony khan #aew

