AEW Roster Given Option to Attend Bray Wyatt's Funeral Service, Dynamite Episode To Be Revised

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Some top stars may be absent from upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, as Tony Khan grants permission to talent wishing to attend Bray Wyatt's memorial services.

A report from Fightful reveals that Khan informed the full roster on Monday, stating they are free to miss AEW Dynamite if they choose to pay their respects to Windham Rotunda. The AEW President is open to revising episodes of Dynamite as necessary.

At the time of reporting, there is no confirmed date for Bray Wyatt's services, but many of the talents planning to attend will require time for travel.