SPOILERS from IMPACT Wrestling's TV Tapings for August 31 and September 7

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

On August 28, IMPACT Wrestling recorded future episodes of their IMPACT TV show at Rebel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Check out the results below, courtesy of WNS reporter Rowan Franklin.

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers for August 31

  • Alisha Edwards secures Knockouts Title opportunity at IMPACT Victory Road by winning a battle royal. Competitors included Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Gisele Shaw, Jessicka, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Savannah Evans, Vanna Black, and Courtney Rush.

  • Match between Crazzy Steve and Mike Bailey concludes without a winner, as Steve attempts to gouge out Bailey's eyes with a fork. Black Taurus intervenes, redirecting Steve's aggression towards himself.

  • Eric Young emerges victorious against Kon.

  • Chris Sabin beats Zachary Wentz.

  • Tommy Dreamer vows to stake his career at IMPACT 1000, facing Kenny King who will risk the IMPACT Digital Media Title.

  • Team of Kazarian, Jake Something, & SANADA defeats Eddie Edwards, Moose, & Brian Myers.

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers for September 7

  • Deonna Purrazzo triumphs over Dani Luna.

  • JOYA (Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura) secures a win against Champagne Singh & Shera.

  • Rich Swann & Sami Callihan overcome Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster).

  • Lio Rush defeats Kevin Knight, then attacks him until rescued by KUSHIDA.

  • A contract is signed between Alisha and Trinity; chaos ensues as Eddie Edwards and Alisha put Trinity through a table. Kazarian intervenes.

  • Steve Maclin & Bully Ray outclass PCO & Josh Alexander.

  • Dark Match: Channing Decker & Tommy Dreamer defeat Dirty Dango & Alpha Bravo.


