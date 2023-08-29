WWE Payback to Feature High-Stakes Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The Judgment Day, after a long-standing feud with RAW's premier talents, is set to face reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback. The high-stakes showdown will take place in Pittsburgh, where the Payback event is being hosted.

This clash marks the third encounter broadcasted between these duos. In a RAW episode aired on May 15, Priest and Balor emerged victorious against Owens and Zayn, although the titles were not at stake. Similarly, the Judgment Day bested the reigning champions in a non-title match on the August 21 episode of RAW, albeit by disqualification. The outcome of that match set the stage for a six-man tag match, concluding that evening's show with a victory for Owens, Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

Since capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos at WrestleMania 39 on April 1, Owens and Zayn have defended their belts successfully on five televised occasions. These defenses include wins over The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, Ludwig Kaiser and GUNTHER, Pretty Deadly, and Priest with Dominik Mysterio.

WWE's 2023 Payback Premium Live Event is all set for the upcoming Saturday, September 2, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The updated card for the event is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The Grayson Waller Effect: Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

LA Knight vs. The Miz