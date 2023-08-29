WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Critical Lifesaving Device Left in Car During Bray Wyatt’s Untimely Death

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

Critical Lifesaving Device Left in Car During Bray Wyatt’s Untimely Death

Recent details about Bray Wyatt's unexpected death reveal he did not have his medically-prescribed defibrillator nearby at the time.

A confidential report from TMZ revealed that Bray Wyatt had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, causing complications that targeted "the lower part of his heart." As a precautionary measure, doctors advised him to always have an external heart defibrillator at hand.

Tragically, the night he passed away, the defibrillator was left in his vehicle.

On that fateful Thursday, Wyatt laid down for a nap, never to awaken again. His fiancée JoJo Offerman became concerned after his alarm had been ringing for about an hour and decided to check on him.

Upon entering the room, she discovered that he wasn't breathing and had turned blue. Despite immediate medical intervention, paramedics were unable to revive him. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #jojo offerman

