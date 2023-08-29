Critical Lifesaving Device Left in Car During Bray Wyatt’s Untimely Death

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Recent details about Bray Wyatt's unexpected death reveal he did not have his medically-prescribed defibrillator nearby at the time.

A confidential report from TMZ revealed that Bray Wyatt had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, causing complications that targeted "the lower part of his heart." As a precautionary measure, doctors advised him to always have an external heart defibrillator at hand.

Tragically, the night he passed away, the defibrillator was left in his vehicle.

On that fateful Thursday, Wyatt laid down for a nap, never to awaken again. His fiancée JoJo Offerman became concerned after his alarm had been ringing for about an hour and decided to check on him.

Upon entering the room, she discovered that he wasn't breathing and had turned blue. Despite immediate medical intervention, paramedics were unable to revive him. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.