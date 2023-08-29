WWE RAW Results (8/28/2023)

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, August 28, 2023 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (8/28/2023)

The John Cena-led "WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot to an "In Memory Of" graphic for Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

Now we shoot inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. where Sami Zayn's theme hits. One-half of the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions makes his way out for our opening contest.

Zayn settles into the ring and the camera pans over to Michael Cole and company on commentary, who mention the loss of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt last week and says tonight will be a celebration of their lives.

"Senor" Money in the Bank comes out next to the sounds of The Judgment Day theme. Damian Priest comes out by himself with his Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see these two immediately get after it, with the action spilling out to the floor. Zayn hits a springboard moonsault onto The Judgment Day member at ringside.

As the action continues inside the ring, Zayn once again knocks Priest out to the floor. He rams him into the steel ring post. He heads back into the ring and amps up for a big dive, but Priest sends him crashing into the commentary desk as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Sami has taken over during the break, as he connects with a top-rope sunset flip into a power bomb for a close near fall. Zayn knocks Priest out to the floor and this time he connects after soaring over the ropes.

Back in the ring, Zayn comes off the top-rope and gets caught by the throat by Priest, who hoists him up and chokeslams him. Zayn fights back and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall. Priest fights back and hoists Zayn up for a power bomb, but Zayn escapes and connects with an exploder suplex in the corner.

He tries to follow up with the Helluva Kick, but JD McDonagh grabs his foot at ringside. Priest hits his choke slam finisher off the distraction and then gets the win. After the match, McDonagh heads in the ring and raises Priest's hand, but Priest yanks his hand away and shoves McDonagh down to the mat. He walks off as McDonagh asks what his problem is.

After that, Priest heads to the back. McDonagh turns around and gets beat down by Zayn and Kevin Owens, who connects with a Stunner for a huge pop. The two leave McDonagh laying and Zayn's theme plays again for another pop from the crowd.

Winner: Damian Priest

Matt Riddle Approaches Drew McIntyre Backstage

Once the post-match scene wraps up, we head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Drew McIntyre backstage looking at a picture of himself in green tights. Akira Tozawa says it looks good.

He walks off. Riddle comes in and says every good team has matching gear. McIntyre goes to walk away but Riddle tells him first that they should get ringside seats for The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders match. McIntyre agrees.

Road To Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley

We see a lengthy video package hyping the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (that's a lot of R's!) showdown for the WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Payback 2023. After the video, we head to another commercial break.

The Miz Parodies LA Knight, YEAH!

When we return from the break, we see media coverage of John Cena's upcoming return to WWE and then we head back inside the FedEx Forum when the theme for LA Knight hits.

The crowd goes wild and then The Miz makes his way out dressed up as LA Knight. He looks just like him, too. He settles into the ring and does Knight's mannerisms and his voice even sounds like him as he begins, "Let me talk to ya!"

From there, he says "YEAH!" about 10,000 times and then teases throwing a "YEAH!" LA Knight shirt to the crowd if they chant "YEAH!" They all loudly do. Miz then tears the LA Knight gear off and mocks how easy it is to be like him and get the crowd to chant.

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

We return from the break and we see Seth Rollins sitting on a production crate backstage looking super serious, while wearing a Windham Rotunda tribute arm band. Ricochet walks by and just sees him and keeps walking.

Now we return inside the arena where The New Day theme hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for our next match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see The New Day in the ring. Their music cuts off and then we hear "BRO!" Out comes Matt Riddle to "BRO! BRO! BRO!" chants. He stops and the sword-swipe from Drew McIntyre's theme is heard.

"The Scottish Warrior" emerges and heads to the ring with "The Original BRO" to get a close look at our next match of the evening. The two settle in at ringside and take their seats. Their music dies down.

From there, The Viking Raiders siren sounds and out comes Erik and Ivar accompanied by Valhalla. They settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Xavier Woods and Erik.

Erik jumps into the early offensive lead, but it doesn't last for long. Kingston picks up the speed and intensity and takes over. He hits a few high spots that pops the crowd and then we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Ivar beating down Kingston, as the offensive momentum has shifted during the commercials. The commentary talks about the picture of Drew McIntyre that Riddle had made with the special matching tights. The New Day starts to fight back but Valhalla interferes and helps keep things in The Viking Raiders' favor.

Things start getting crazy as the match spills out to the floor. McIntyre and Riddle get bumped out of their chairs. McIntyre loses his cool and throws the computer chair at Erik, but he moves and it takes out Woods. Ivar splashes on him with a canonball off the apron. This leads to the finish in the ring seconds later, with The Viking Raiders getting the win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Rhea Ripley Issues Ultimatum To The Judgment Day Ahead Of WWE Payback

We shoot backstage after the match and we see Finn Balor and Damian Priest arguing about JD McDonagh and what happened in the opener earlier tonight. Priest complains about him, leading to Zayn pointing out that the only reason he beat Sami Zayn is because of McDonagh.

As they continue to argue, Rhea Ripley yells at them to shut up. She bickers as usual about how they're supposed to be the most dominant force in WWE, but lately they're too busy fighting amongst themselves. She tells them if The Judgment Day don't all leave WWE Payback with titles, there's gonna be some big changes around here. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Tribute To Bray Wyatt

When we return from the break, we shoot to the commentary section where Michael Cole brings up the loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) last week at the age of 36. We then shoot into the tribute video package that WWE put together in his honor.

After the package wraps up, we return inside the FedEx Forum where we see the entire crowd has their Fireflies out and they erupt in a "Thank you, Bray!" chant. Wyatt's empty rocking chair is shown on the stage under a spotlight. We head to another commercial break after this.

Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

As we settle back in from the break, we see Imperium making their way down to the ring. GUNTHER gets on the mic on top of the commentary desk and complains about losing to Chad Gable via count out. He says that meant nothing because he is still the Intercontinental Champion. He says now Gable has his attention and when they square off next week for the title, he'll make him regret it.

He continues ranting but is interrupted by "SHOOSH!" and then the Alpha Academy theme song. Out comes the trio consisting of Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Gable claps back at "The Ring General" on the mic and then we shift into our next match, pitting Gable against Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. As Gable works over Kaiser early on, Cole talks on commentary about the I-C title bout between Gable and GUNTHER on next week's show. After a couple of minutes of action, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see some distractions leading to Kaiser taking over temporarily. This doesn't last, however, as Gable fights back into the offensive lead as he gets Kaiser in an armbar over the ring ropes. A few seconds later, we shift gears and head back into another commercial break.

As we settle in from that mid-match advertising time out, we see Gable fight his way back into the offensive lead again after Kaiser took over during the break. Gable goes for a moonsault but Kaiser moves and Gable lands on his feet. He knocks Kaiser out to the floor and then hits a huge top-rope moonsault onto the Imperium duo on the floor.

Back in the ring, Kaiser starts to shift the offensive momentum back into his favor with a pair of stiff European upper-cuts. Gable fights back with a muscle-up suplex on Kaiser. He goes for the cover, but Giovanni Vinci breaks it up.

Both teams brawl after the DQ. They run Otis into the ring post and then double-team Gable in the ring while GUNTHER watches. GUNTHER then gets in on the action.

Winner via DQ: Chad Gable

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura

We see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins doing his best impression of Joaquin Phoenix in "The Joker" bathroom dance scene strutting backstage, as he's up next. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package in honor of past Slammy Award winning Raw Guest Host Bob Barker, who died last week at age 99. We then return live inside the FedEx Forum.

"BURN IT DOWN!!!"

The theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins plays and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion with the crowd singing along with his music as always. He settles into the ring, the music stops, but the crowd singing continues.

"Memphis, TN....WOWIE YOWIE! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins!" he says to start off his promo. He reminds us that he's a revolutionary and a visionary, and that he is Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. He bows. So far he's walked to the ring and said his name. Sure, take a bow, Seth!

He says he's giving Shinsuke Nakamura what he wants by giving him a title shot at WWE Payback this Saturday. He tells Nakamura to give him what he wants and that is, if he has any mind games left to play or anything left to say, come say it to his face.

A video pops up on the big screen that shows Nakamura in a Gi doing some MMA and karate-style training in a dojo while talking in Japanese about Rollins' body giving up on him, referencing his back issues. He promises that Rollins has no future after he's done with him. The video ends and the crowd loudly boos.

Rollins takes his sunglasses off to show his serious face. He asks if that's all Nakamura has. That's all the legendary Nakamura is going to do is give a video package. Hey, it's not letting fans sing, doing an annoying laugh and saying your name in super long, nickname-filled fashion.

He talks about how his back is broken in two places, but says that's not gonna stop him from beating Nakamura's ass on Saturday. As he continues talking, he is attacked from behind by "The King of Strong Style." He takes a bow and the crowd boos. Hey, at least he did something before he took a bow!

Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight Set For WWE Payback 2023

We shoot backstage and we see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their locker room. They talk about how they're sick of The Judgment Day getting beat by them and still constantly finding ways to bend the rules, use numbers game advantages and cheating their way into wins like earlier tonight, and title matches like at Saturday.

Kevin Owens says he's talked to Adam Pearce and reveals that their title match at Saturday's Payback PPV will not be just any match, but it will be a Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight for the titles. Owens vows to end their issues once and for all.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

Now we return inside the FedEx Forum where Tommaso Ciampa's theme hits. Out comes the former NXT Champion, and as he makes his way to the ring, Bronson Reed attacks him from behind.

Ciampa gets back up and recovers, and now he starts taking it to Reed. They fight into the ring, where Ciampa sends Reed out to the floor. He blasts him with a running knee and then leaps off the ring apron and connects with another running knee.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see some good back-and-forth action, culminating with Ciampa getting the pin fall victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

Becky Lynch Backstage Interview

We shoot backstage where Becky Lynch is interviewed about her Falls Count Anywhere match tonight against Zoey Stark and her Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus at Saturday's WWE Payback 2023 pay-per-view.

Raquel Rodriguez Gets Better Of Rhea Ripley

Now we head back inside the FedEx Forum where the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley's theme song hits. Out comes the WWE Women's World Champion accompanied by fellow Judgment Day member, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

As "Mami" and Dom-Dom settle into the ring, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we see the two in the ring and Rhea begins talking trash about Raquel Rodriguez, who ends up coming out and beating the WWE Women's World Champion down.

Ripley is outside of the ring and Rodriguez turns and sees Dom-Dom standing by himself behind her. He kneels down and begs off but Ripley returns from behind. Rodriguez avoids a Rip-Tide and stands tall as Ripley and Dom retreat.

Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark Address Becky Lynch

From there, we head backstage where we see Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark standing together. Trish asks Zoey to leave a little something for her after beating Becky Lynch down in their Falls Count Anywhere main event.

This way she can finish her off on Saturday in their steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Falls Count Anywhere

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett run down the lineup for Saturday's WWE Payback 2023 premium live event. After that, we head to a Terry Funk tribute video package.

From there, we get ready for our final match of the evening as Becky Lynch's theme music hits. Out comes "The Man" to a huge pop from the Memphis crowd.

Becky Lynch goes one-on-one against Zoey Stark in our Falls Count Anywhere main event. As she settles inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the pre-match commercial break, we see Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on-camera and they confirm a Tornado Tag-Team bout between Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle and the team of The Viking Raiders, as well as Chad Gable vs. GUNTHER for the I-C title for next week.

Back in the arena, Zoey Stark's theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Trish Stratus carrying a kendo stick. Lynch sees this and heads out to grab a kendo stick of her own. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening.

The two trade back-and-forth offense early on, with Lynch settling into the offensive driver's seat early on. The fans break out in their third or fourth very loud "Whoop that Trick!" chant tonight, even though Trick Williams has nothing to do with this show.

Outside of the ring, we see Trish Stratus get involved, hitting Lynch with a kendo stick from behind. Stark takes over and bounces "The Man's" skull off the steel ring steps. She goes for a cover on the floor, but Lynch kicks out. The action resumes in the ring, where Lynch takes back over until Stark hits a springboard missile drop kick.

As Stark continues to dominate, we see Trish throw a steel chair in the ring to try and help, but it bounces off Starks' head. Starks stares at her and then goes back to work on Lynch. Trish throws several more chairs back into the ring.

Zoey goes for a super-plex on Lynch on the top-rope, but Lynch knocks her down. Trish tries interfering from the apron, but Lynch knocks her down as well. Stark gets laid over the top-rope and then Lynch leaps off the top-rope with a leg drop for a close near fall.

Becky Lynch goes for the Dis-arm-Her submission after that, but never fully gets it locked in. Stark escapes and starts to take over until Lynch counters with a Man-Handle Slam. She goes for the cover but Trish breaks it up. Lynch chases Trish around the ring.

Trish stops and grabs a kendo stick. Lynch ends up getting it from her and then she begins blasting her with it as the fans roar. Lynch beats Trish all the way up the entrance ramp with the kendo stick. Stark catches up with them and blasts her with a steel chair from behind.

She goes for the cover on the entrance way, but Lynch kicks out. After she does, we head into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening as the main event continues.

When we return, we see Stark in the ring beating down Lynch with a chair. She goes for a wild springboard spinning splash, but Lynch gets the chair up. She grabs her knee, however, so she was also hurt by this. Stark lays some chairs on Lynch and heads to the top. Lynch recovers and Sabu-throws the chair in Stark's face.

As the action continues, we see Lynch start to take over. Unfortunately for her, however, Trish ends up getting involved. She and Stark beat her down and Trish hits a bulldog off the guard rail through a table on Lynch. Trish helps Stark on top of Lynch for a cover in the crowd, but Becky kicks out.

Trish tries blatantly getting involved again. She misses a Chick Kick. Stark comes over but she accidentally puts Trish through a table. Shocked and distracted, Lynch hits a ManHandle Slam on her on the floor in the crowd for the win in a very physical Falls Count Anywhere main event on the Payback "go-home" episode of Raw. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Becky Lynch