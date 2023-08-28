WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Navigated London's Busy Train System Alone After AEW's Transportation Blunder

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

Prior to yesterday’s All In event, it seems the ‘Real World Champion’ had a hard time getting to his hotel. Haus of Wrestling reports that CM Punk wasn’t met by anyone from AEW when he arrived at Heathrow Airport in London and had to make his own way to the hotel. There was no car service available on Saturday morning,. When he texted a number given to him by AEW for his driver, it came back as an invalid number. So Punk elected to take a train.

The train station was busy at the time he used it, which resulted in Punk getting lost. It was noted that several fans helped Punk get going in the right direction.

The reason Punk arrived so late as that he wanted to spend time with his wife and dog after Wednesday’s Collision taping.

Source: hausofwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #cm punk

