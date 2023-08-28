CM Punk's Threat to Quit Puts All In Production Team on Edge at AEW All In London

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Wade Keller from PWTorch reports that CM Punk made an impromptu threat to walk out of the company following his backstage alternation with Jack Pwrry, putting production teams on standby for possible delays to the All In London event or alterations to the match lineup. Keller states:

“PWTorch is told that in the aftermath of the incident between C.M. Punk and Jack Perry last night that Punk, in the heat of the moment, was threatening to quit AEW over his frustration with everything that happened. Punk has made it clear since his return that he wants a drama-free locker room environment; he has largelyv achieved that on Collision, although it has come with controversy because of his restrictions on whom he does and doesn’t want allowed backstage at Collision.

“According to PWTorch sources, the production team in AEW was alerted to the possibility or concerned about possibly having having to change match order because of the incident, which happened right before Punk’s match against Samoa Joe on the PPV. There was brief concern there’d have to be a delay in the start of the show as they scrambled to produce a different opening match. Punk, though, quickly regrouped and went through with the match as scheduled.”

