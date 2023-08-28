WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Honky Tonk Man Believes WWE Has Miscounted GUNTHER Title Reign by One Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

Honky Tonk Man Believes WWE Has Miscounted GUNTHER Title Reign by One Day

In a Highspots virtual, The Honky Tonk Man shared his thoughts on GUNTHER nearing the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign, a record he himself holds. GUNTHER is at 443 days and counting.

Honky pointed out an inconsistency, mentioning that while WWE records his reign as 453 days, it was actually 454 days. He claims that WWE is inaccurately shorting him one day.

He stated: “It’s been interesting. I haven’t really kept up with it, I didn’t know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don’t know where someone is posting this 453 days. They’re shorting me one day and that’s not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me.“

Source: fightful.com
