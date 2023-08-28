Honky Tonk Man Believes WWE Has Miscounted GUNTHER Title Reign by One Day

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a Highspots virtual, The Honky Tonk Man shared his thoughts on GUNTHER nearing the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign, a record he himself holds. GUNTHER is at 443 days and counting.

Honky pointed out an inconsistency, mentioning that while WWE records his reign as 453 days, it was actually 454 days. He claims that WWE is inaccurately shorting him one day.

He stated: “It’s been interesting. I haven’t really kept up with it, I didn’t know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don’t know where someone is posting this 453 days. They’re shorting me one day and that’s not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me.“