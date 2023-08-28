AEW All In London Set for Free Television Broadcast in the UK

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The AEW All In London event at Wembley Stadium will soon be available for free TV viewing in the UK.

This past Sunday, August 27, AEW made its inaugural appearance at London's Wembley Stadium, drawing a crowd of over 80,000 fans.

According to the ITV schedule, All In London will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm on the upcoming Thursday, August 31, giving UK fans a free viewing opportunity.

The night's pinnacle will feature MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. Additional marquee matchups on the card include FTR squaring off against The Young Bucks in their third contest for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. CM Punk and Samoa Joe will also go head-to-head for the "Real AEW World Title." A high-stakes Stadium Stampede match is set to enthrall fans as well, featuring stars such as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, and Eddie Kingston.