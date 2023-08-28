WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Confirmed For Multiple WWE SmackDown Appearances

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

John Cena is gearing up for a WWE comeback, marking several SmackDown appearances in his schedule.

On August 21st, WWE publicized that Cena, the iconic 16-time World Champion, would grace SmackDown on September 1st. Furthermore, Cena is slated to enter the ring once more on September 8th during WWE's Superstar Spectacle in India.

According to a recent press release, Cena is set to make further appearances on the blue brand of WWE. He will be featured in seven consecutive SmackDown episodes, starting from September 15th. Below are the confirmed dates for Cena’s appearances.

John Cena's Upcoming SmackDown Appearances:

September 1, 2023: Hershey, Pa. at The Giant Center
September 15, 2023: Denver at Ball Arena
September 22, 2023: Glendale, Ariz. at Desert Diamond Arena
September 29, 2023: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center
October 6, 2023: St. Louis at Enterprise Center
October 13, 2023: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center
October 20, 2023: San Antonio at AT&T Center
October 27, 2023: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum


