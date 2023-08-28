Updated Lineup for AEW All Out 2023: Five Matches Confirmed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the media scrum following AEW All In 2023, Tony Khan, the President of AEW, revealed that Kenny Omega is slated to go up against Konosuke Takeshita at All Out 2023. This comes after Don Callis specifically called for this match-up.

Orange Cassidy, also present at the press conference, made it known that he had successfully pinned Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club. His next target? Jon Moxley.

Khan further announced that Orange Cassidy would put his AEW International Championship on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo in the August 30th Dynamite episode. The victor would then defend the title against Jon Moxley at All Out 2023.

Here's a look at the refreshed card for AEW All Out 2023:

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) (accompanied by Christian Cage) vs. Darby Allin

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

AEW International Championship: Either Orange Cassidy (c) or Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita (with Don Callis)

AEW All Out 2023 is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, on September 3, and will be hosted at the United Center in Chicago, IL.