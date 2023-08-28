EC3 Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, Sends Tyrus into Retirement

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the second night of NWA 75, Tyrus put his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the line against EC3 in a high-stakes Bull Rope Match. According to the match's terms, Tyrus would have had to hang up his boots if he lost. This came to pass, as EC3 forced him into submission with "The Purpose," subsequently taking home the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and compelling Tyrus to retire.

Tyrus had previously captured the title by besting Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12, 2022, and reigned for 288 days. After the loss, an emotional Tyrus took the mic to express his gratitude towards NWA.

The reign of terror is over!

EC3 is the new NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.



Tyrus must now retire from wrestling. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Vo8ZrAVCQT — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2023