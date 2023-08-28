WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

EC3 Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, Sends Tyrus into Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

During the second night of NWA 75, Tyrus put his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the line against EC3 in a high-stakes Bull Rope Match. According to the match's terms, Tyrus would have had to hang up his boots if he lost. This came to pass, as EC3 forced him into submission with "The Purpose," subsequently taking home the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and compelling Tyrus to retire.

Tyrus had previously captured the title by besting Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12, 2022, and reigned for 288 days. After the loss, an emotional Tyrus took the mic to express his gratitude towards NWA.

Kenzie Paige Crowned New NWA Women's Champion

Kenzie Paige emerged victorious against Kamille during the 75th Anniversary pay-per-view event in St. Louis.

Tags: #nwa #nwa 75 #ec3 #tyrus #results

