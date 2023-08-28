WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Kenzie Paige Crowned New NWA Women's Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

Kenzie Paige Crowned New NWA Women's Champion

Kenzie Paige emerged victorious against Kamille during the 75th Anniversary pay-per-view event in St. Louis. Paige secured her win with a cutter move, followed by a successful pinfall. This marks the end of Kamille's remarkable 813-day reign as champion, during which she successfully defended her title nearly 40 times.


Tags: #nwa #nwa 75 #kenzie paige #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83627/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer