Kenzie Paige Crowned New NWA Women's Champion

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Kenzie Paige emerged victorious against Kamille during the 75th Anniversary pay-per-view event in St. Louis. Paige secured her win with a cutter move, followed by a successful pinfall. This marks the end of Kamille's remarkable 813-day reign as champion, during which she successfully defended her title nearly 40 times.

The most shocking moment of #NWA75?! Does the night belong to @KenziePaige_1 & Pretty Empowered? pic.twitter.com/tSLRSkWW2w — NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023