Kenzie Paige Crowned New NWA Women's Champion

Kenzie Paige emerged victorious against Kamille during the 75th Anniversary pay-per-view event in St. Louis. Paige secured her win with a cutter move, followed by a successful pinfall. This marks the end of Kamille's remarkable 813-day reign as champion, during which she successfully defended her title nearly 40 times.
It’s go time!!! @KenziePaige_1 vs @Kamille_brick for The Burke! Right now! #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/4WCZu3xbpe— NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023
The most shocking moment of #NWA75?! Does the night belong to @KenziePaige_1 & Pretty Empowered? pic.twitter.com/tSLRSkWW2w— NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023
OH MY GOD!!! @KenziePaige_1 has done it!! The only one to achieve what no other could do.@KenziePaige_1 is the NEW NWA World Women’s Champion!! The 813-day reign is over.🤯🤯 #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/SVAi9fRSC1— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2023
