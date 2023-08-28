CM Punk "Removed" From Wembley Stadium Following Behind-the-Scenes Clash

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Despite shattering its own attendance records with a staggering 81,035 fans filling London's Wembley Stadium, All Elite Wrestling's landmark event, All In, was not without its share of behind-the-scenes drama.

During the monumental evening, allegations surfaced that CM Punk and Jack Perry were engaged in a physical confrontation backstage. The altercation reportedly occurred after Perry's preliminary match against HOOK. The animosity between Punk and Perry appears to originate from a previous incident on the AEW show, Collision, where Punk intervened to prevent Perry from using actual glass in a wrestling spot that would have resulted in self-injury.

As confirmed by Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, both CM Punk and Jack Perry were subsequently escorted out of Wembley Stadium, casting a shadow on an otherwise milestone evening for the wrestling promotion.

“There was a HOOK match with Jack Perry and they did a spot on a car. They broke the glass and then Jack Perry looked in the camera and he said something to the effect of that’s real glass, cry me a river, they made a comment about using real glass.

“The point is that he wanted to make a point because he was going to do an injury angle on Collision and was meant to be taking a vacation to Hawaii. He wanted to do an angle involving glass and CM Punk said we don’t do glass here. So they did the glass spot on the pay-per-view and Jack Perry made the comment.

“So then, right before the PPV started, it was supposed to be CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe. This was moments before they came down to the ring, there was a physical altercation of some sort between CM Punk and Jack Perry, it was broken up, CM Punk went to the ring for his match, and he looked like he was irritated.

“He ends up doing the match and winning the match, he goes to the back and there is security there. Security immediately escorts CM Punk back to his dressing room. Jack Perry was then told to leave, he left the building. CM Punk then stayed in his dressing room with security for I’m not sure how long. But eventually, security then came and removed him from the building. Then at the post-show press conference, Tony Khan said I’m not going to talk about this in any more detail, but there was an altercation and we are doing an investigation.”