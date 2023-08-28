WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On How To Register Interest For All In London at Wembley Stadium in 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

After their blockbuster All In London event, AEW has revealed the milestones they've reached.

The most monumental show in All Elite Wrestling's history, All In London, was held on Sunday evening at London's Wembley Stadium. The company disclosed that a record-breaking crowd of 81,035 fans paid to attend the extravaganza.

A statement from All Elite Wrestling featured remarks from Tony Khan, the CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative.

“AEW: ALL IN LONDON” SHATTERS MULTIPLE RECORDS

— Global Pay-Per-View Event Becomes AEW’s Highest Grossing Event in History and Biggest Pro Wrestling Event Ever Held in Europe —

August 27, 2023 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced tonight that “AEW: All In London” shattered multiple records across the professional wrestling industry. The sold-out event, which was broadcast worldwide, saw 81,035 fans from more than 70 countries converge on Wembley Stadium in London, marking the largest crowd in history to ever attend a pro wrestling event in Europe.

In addition, “AEW: All In London” became AEW’s highest-grossing event ever and one of the largest pro wrestling gates of all time, generating more than $10 million.

“‘AEW: All In London’ marked a monumental achievement, and showed the world that AEW is not only here to stay, but also a formidable force worldwide,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM, and Head of Creative of AEW. “This success wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible roster and talented staff, as well as our colleagues at WBD, who passionately believe in the AEW brand as much as I do, and our amazing partners at Wembley Stadium, Live Nation UK and ITV who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

“Most importantly, we thank AEW’s incredibly loyal fans, many of whom travelled to London from around the world to be part of the event, and have been with us from the beginning. We celebrate this long-awaited moment with all of you and look forward to our return to Wembley Stadium in 2024, where we will once again make history.”

As announced during tonight’s event, “AEW: All In London” will return to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Fans can register for additional information on the event by clicking here.

Source: ticketmaster.co.uk
