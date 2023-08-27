AEW President Tony Khan Comments on Mercedes Mone's Presence at All In London

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the media session following AEW All In 2023, Tony Khan spoke about the presence of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in the audience.

Khan, the AEW President, confirmed that Mone is not currently medically cleared to wrestle but expressed interest in potentially bringing her onboard in the future. He stated,

“She’s not cleared, Mercedes Mone. So I think it was great to have her here. She last competed for NJPW, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. And the last time we saw Mercedes Mone compete, she was actually competing against our own Willow Nightingale. And there’s a lot of exciting international pro wrestling, I thought it’d be great to have here to see all the matches, including the AEW Women’s World Championship.”

Continuing on, he added, “But she’s not cleared since her injury. I just thought it’d be good to have her take in the show. Definitely a lot of potential things could happen there, and I know New Japan Pro Wrestling has had great experiences working with her, and I thought it’d be great given that she’s not cleared but wanted to take in the biggest paid pro wrestling crowd of all time and see what AEW’s all about. I thought it’d be good for her to be here. But obviously she’s not wrestling or cleared or doing anything any time soon. But great to have the top international stars at a top international show. And of course, for the World Champion here, there’s all kinds of people who want to take a shot.”