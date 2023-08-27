AEW Adds New Pay-Per-View Event to Lineup

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

AEW Adds New Annual Pay-Per-View Event to Lineup

During the All In media gathering today, Tony Khan announced that AEW will debut a new event, WrestleDream, in Seattle on October 1st. The show will pay tribute to the late wrestling legend Antonio Inoki on the first anniversary of his passing. When questioned by Dave Meltzer about the potential involvement of NJPW wrestlers, Khan mentioned ongoing discussions with NJPW.

This announcement follows Khan's recent disclosure of the date and venue for the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view.

