Tony Khan Reveals AEW Full Gear 2023 Date and Location

The 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view is set for Saturday, November 18th, and will be hosted at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. Tony Khan made the confirmation during today's AEW All In press conference, following earlier reports that the event would be held on the west coast.
The previous Full Gear event occurred at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where MJF was crowned the new world champion. You can watch the complete All In press conference below.
⚡ Tony Khan Confirms Incident Backstage at AEW All In London, Investigation On-going
The excitement at AEW's event in Wembley Stadium wasn't confined to the ring. A backstage spat occurred between CM Punk and Jack Perry, prom [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2023 05:56PM
