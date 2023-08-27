WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Return to London's Wembley Stadium for 2024 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

In a landmark moment for the world of professional wrestling, a new global attendance record was established today at Wembley Stadium in London.

Taking center stage in the ring, Nigel McGuinness took a pause from his commentary duties to share the exciting news with the audience. He announced that the day's ALL IN event had set the new worldwide attendance record for a pro wrestling show.

Confirming that 81,035 fans filled Wembley Stadium to witness the spectacle, McGuinness was met with resounding applause before resuming his spot at the commentary table.

Concluding tonight's event, AEW has officially announced its return to Wembley Stadium in London. All In London II is set to take place on Sunday, August 25th, 2024.


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembely #wembley stadium

