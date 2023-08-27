AEW All In London: MJF Retains AEW World Championship

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW World Championship

MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

Adam Cole enters the ring in his signature fashion, drawing the crowd into his popular "BOOM" and "Adam Cole BAY-BAY" chants. As his entrance theme fades, he takes his place inside the squared circle, awaiting his opponent.

The arena lights dim and extinguish, only to return with ceremonial music. A throne, evocative of "Macho King" Randy Savage, is paraded down the entrance ramp. Women bow in deference as MJF, donned in a lavish robe and devil mask, is carried towards the ring. His usual entrance theme resumes, and the London crowd contributes a unique chant. Although commentators mention MJF's purported transformation as a human, his ego remains inflated.

Both the titleholder and the challenger are in the ring. Formal introductions by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts set the stage, followed by a mutual off-mic conversation between Cole and MJF. They each retrieve "Better Than You Bay-Bay" sleeveless shirts from beneath the ring and don them before engaging in competition.

The match sees both men gain the upper hand at various points. After a cheap shot from MJF, who then revels in his own deception, Cole retaliates harshly. The bout descends into a display of underhanded tactics and rule-breaking from both sides. At one point, Cole gains the momentum, but MJF employs his own sly maneuvers to regain control.

A series of intense exchanges occurs outside the ring, where Cole delivers a devastating brainbuster onto MJF, slamming him onto steel steps. Concerned, Cole re-enters the ring, only for MJF to dramatically revive and beat the count. The match continues back and forth until Roderick Strong intervenes. However, MJF ultimately claims victory.

As Cole grapples with the loss, MJF retrieves their ROH tag titles and offers Cole the AEW title, suggesting that if the title was always the focal point, Cole should take it. Strong tries to intervene, but Cole and MJF reconcile and share a hug, leaving the audience cheering.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF