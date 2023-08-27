WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

AEW All In London: The Acclaimed & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn Win AEW Trios Championships

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

AEW All In London: The Acclaimed & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn Win AEW Trios Championships

AEW Trios Championship (House Rules)
The House Of Black (C) vs. c & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn

As the arena goes dark, anticipation fills the air. Moments later, the lights illuminate the scene, revealing the House of Black's ominous theme. Making their entrance are Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, led by Julia Hart who dons special ring attire as a tribute to Bray Wyatt.

The reigning champs secure their spots in the ring and their entrance music fades out. Then, a siren blares, signaling the arrival of The Acclaimed. Max Caster emerges, spitting freestyle rap bars filled with UK-centric references that energize the crowd. Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn complete the spirited entrance.

The bell tolls, signifying the start of the next high-stakes bout at AEW ALL IN 2023. It's a House Rules match, and No Holds Barred has been chosen as the match's stipulation. Almost immediately, Malakai Black delivers a stunning moonsault on Caster, while Buddy Matthews gains the upper hand on Bowens. Matthews follows up with a ring-to-floor splash that flattens both Caster and Bowens.

Billy Gunn, aka "Bad Ass," gears up for a diving move, but halts when he sees Black and Matthews standing on the ring apron. Behind him is Brody King. Gunn's pause allows Caster and Bowens to capitalize, taking down Black and Matthews. Gunn hurls Brody to the floor and readies for another dive. This time, however, Julia Hart steps onto the apron, throwing him off his game.

Gunn vocally erupts, shouting, "Suck my d*ck!" while performing the infamous suck-it crotch chop. Subduing Hart, he sets her up for Bowens, who nails a top-rope "Scissor Me Timbers."

After an intense back-and-forth, The Acclaimed deploy consecutive Mic Drops. They and Gunn pin their opponents, securing the victory and becoming the new AEW Trios Champions. In the audience, Mercedes Mone's reaction encapsulates the shock and elation of this title-changing moment.

Winners and NEW AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn

