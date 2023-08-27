Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a landmark moment for the world of professional wrestling, a new global attendance record was established today at Wembley Stadium in London.

Taking center stage in the ring, Nigel McGuinness took a pause from his commentary duties to share the exciting news with the audience. He announced that the day's ALL IN event had set the new worldwide attendance record for a pro wrestling show.

Confirming that 81,035 fans filled Wembley Stadium to witness the spectacle, McGuinness was met with resounding applause before resuming his spot at the commentary table.