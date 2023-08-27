Nigel McGuinness Unveils Record-Breaking Attendance at All In Event in London

In a landmark moment for the world of professional wrestling, a new global attendance record was established today at Wembley Stadium in London.
Taking center stage in the ring, Nigel McGuinness took a pause from his commentary duties to share the exciting news with the audience. He announced that the day's ALL IN event had set the new worldwide attendance record for a pro wrestling show.
Confirming that 81,035 fans filled Wembley Stadium to witness the spectacle, McGuinness was met with resounding applause before resuming his spot at the commentary table.
Nigel McGuinness just announced that there are 81,035 in Attendance for AEW ALL IN!— Phil Ouimette (@Philouimette_) August 27, 2023
A MASSIVE W for #AEW all around.
From a dream to a reality. The Landscape of Professional Wrestling and the Fans of Pro Wrestling are WINNING!#AEWALLIN pic.twitter.com/retoK7QKSZ
