AEW All In London: Will Ospreay Defeats Chris Jericho

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The stage is set for a concert, where Fozzy steals the spotlight by performing "Judas in My Mind" live, electrifying the crowd of over 80,000. Chris Jericho then transitions from the mic to the mat, making his entrance for the upcoming bout.

The atmosphere amplifies as Will Ospreay's theme reverberates through the arena. With Don Callis at his side, Ospreay receives a roaring ovation from the London crowd. The stage is now set for a clash dubbed the GOAT vs. BILLY GOAT.

The match commences with a balanced exchange of blows. Jericho gains the upper hand after executing a breathtaking suplex on Ospreay, right at the edge of the ring apron.

Inside the squared circle, Jericho nails a Codebreaker but can't seal the deal, as Ospreay endures. Jericho then taunts the crowd, who are audibly behind Ospreay.

Ospreay, known as "The Aerial Assassin," elevates the match with a series of high-flying maneuvers. He nearly secures a win with an Os-cutter, only for Jericho to counter another with a timely Codebreaker.

As the match unfolds, Sammy Guevara interferes, taking a stealthy swing with Floyd the baseball bat while Don Callis distracts the referee. Ospreay is momentarily caught in Jericho's Liontamer/Walls of Jericho but fights his way out.

Ospreay turns the tide with an array of his signature moves and ultimately triumphs over Jericho. Following the bout, Guevara attempts to console a defeated Jericho, who rejects the gesture and leaves Guevara standing alone in the ring.

Winner: Will Ospreay