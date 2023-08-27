AEW All In London: Darby Allin & Sting Win Coffin Match

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Coffin Match

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

We're back in action, live at Wembley Stadium, as DJ Whoo Kid and Flash Garments take the stage to perform Swerve Strickland's entrance theme. The performance starts off shaky but eventually finds its groove, all in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

Next, Christian Cage appears, proudly wearing his TNT Championship. He joins Swerve Strickland in the ring as they both anticipate their opponents.

The audience is treated to an elaborate pre-match cinematic featuring "The Joker" Sting and Darby Allin skateboarding around. Sting declares it's "SHOWTIME!"

Lights out, and then they're back on. The nostalgic Metallica tune "Seek and Destroy" ushers in Sting and Darby Allin to a roaring crowd reception. Tony Schiavone can't contain himself: "It's STING!!!"

The bell tolls, and the action kicks off. All four wrestlers dive right in, with Sting and Darby getting the upper hand initially. On-screen, we're notified that AEW ALL IN is trending at #1 worldwide.

Prince Nana attempts to interfere, but Sting, in a nod to the London setting, brandishes a cricket bat. Sting and Darby don special thumbtack jackets and unleash a series of punishing moves.

Christian Cage turns the tide, helping Swerve reclaim some ground. Both teams tease using coffins, but none are utilized yet. A stunning move by Darby happens on the ring apron, taking Swerve by surprise.

Sting attempts a table splash on Swerve, but the table refuses to break. After a second try, Sting successfully breaks the table, much to the crowd's delight.

Darby takes advantage of a steel chair to launch a high-flying attack on Christian. They manage to put Christian in a coffin, but he fights his way out.

Just when things seem to be winding down, Luchasaurus interferes, attacking Sting and Darby. He throws Darby into the coffin door, but Nick Wayne intervenes on a skateboard, although unsuccessfully. Luchasaurus takes him out and exits the scene.

Back in the ring, it's Sting and Swerve near another coffin. After some intense action and missed opportunities, Sting and Darby gain the upper hand. They succeed in shutting Swerve in the coffin, achieving victory after an intense match.

Winners: Darby Allin & Sting