AEW All In London: Saraya Wins AEW Women's Championship

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Britt Baker vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm

We're back live at Wembley Stadium, and the stage is set for the next championship clash. The iconic "We Will Rock You" by Queen reverberates through the stadium as Saraya from The Outcasts makes her entrance, flanked by her entire family. The crowd joins in, singing every word of the anthem.

The mood shifts as Toni Storm's music fills the air. The former AEW Women's Champion strides down the aisle to join Saraya, her teammate for the night, though they'll be rivals in the ring.

Then, the unmistakable tune of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s theme song fills the stadium. She appears, looking primed and ready for the biggest match of her career. Pyrotechnics light up the entranceway as another past champion makes her way to the ring.

The theme song for the current AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida, hits next, and she confidently walks out to defend her title. With formalities now concluded, the championship bout is officially underway.

Tensions rise between Saraya and Storm, both members of The Outcasts, as they quarrel over who gets to pin Shida and Baker. The internal strife takes center stage, overshadowing Baker and Shida, who momentarily lay incapacitated. A mishap occurs when Toni Storm unintentionally knocks out Saraya's mother, who was holding Baker in position for an attack.

Fueled by this, Saraya embarks on a spree of devastation, sidelining both Shida and Baker. Just then, Ruby Soho rushes in, only to be mistakenly struck by Storm. Dr. Britt Baker seizes a moment in the spotlight, slipping on her signature glove and flashing her "D.M.D." hand gesture to the audience.

Baker attempts her LockJaw finisher, but is thwarted. Shida shines briefly, but soon the focus shifts back to Saraya, who is fighting on home soil. In a shocking twist, she blindsides her own teammate with a spray to the eyes, securing the victory. An emotional celebration with her family follows.

Winner and NEW AEW Women's Champion: Saraya