AEW All In London: Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends Win Stadium Stampede

Stadium Stampede

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz

The Stadium Stampede match is in full swing, featuring a melee of skirmishes both in and out of the ring. Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli, along with Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor, have taken their brawls backstage.

In the squared circle, Penta El Zero Miedo and Santana engage in a fierce battle involving a steel chair. Jon Moxley intervenes, delivering a combination of powerful moves, including a cutter, a king kong lariat, and a paradigm shift to subdue one half of The Lucha Bros.

Just when it seemed like Moxley was about to use cooking skewers as an improvised weapon, he's thwarted by Penta wielding a hammer. Penta hammers the skewers into Moxley's head, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Moxley regains his footing, using a chair to lay into AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. He proceeds to set up the chair and lands a brainbuster on Cassidy.

Meanwhile, Trent Beretta from The Best Friends endures a faceful of barbwire and a board. Eddie Kingston and Chuck Taylor deploy an umbrella and another object to lay waste to Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli.

As the action continues, Trent Beretta's visage is awash in blood, following a brutal encounter with a barbwire-laced ladder courtesy of Santana and Ortiz. He somehow manages to kick out after a top-rope splash from Ortiz.

Moxley delivers a pile driver to Trent on the ring steps, targeting his surgically repaired neck. Orange Cassidy is mercilessly stabbed with a fork by Santana and Ortiz at ringside.

As we catch up with Kingston, Yuta, Castagnoli, and Chuck, they reappear from the "Royal Box," where RJ City checked in during the "Zero Hour" pre-show. The crowd erupts with chants for tables, and their wishes are fulfilled at the top of the stage. An unexpected assist comes from Trent's mom, who arrives in a van with trays of cookies and brownies, utilized as weapons by the babyfaces.

Penta re-enters the action to audience cheers. For the first time, Castagnoli steps into the ring and stops Cassidy's Orange Punch, putting him in a giant swing. However, Castagnoli fails to finish the job, as he takes not one, but three Orange Punches from Cassidy and still kicks out.

Cassidy takes a page out of ECW history by wrapping his hand in reverse sticky tape, breaking a bucket of glass, and dipping his hands into it. But before he can make use of his glass-laden fist, Moxley thwarts him. Moxley attempts a significant move, only to be reversed by Cassidy into a DDT, causing Moxley to fall face-first into the bucket of shattered glass.

Eddie Kingston emerges from backstage, bloodied but determined, wielding a chair wrapped in barbed wire. He proceeds to unleash mayhem in the ring, striking everyone within reach. A heavily bleeding Moxley confronts him and they share an intense face-off.

In this charged atmosphere, Cassidy lands a devastating Orange Punch using his glass-covered fists, securing the victory for his team and bringing an end to a gruesome yet unforgettable Stadium Stampede battle!

Winners: Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends