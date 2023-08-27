AEW All In London: FTR Retain AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

We cut back live to Wembley Stadium as The Young Bucks' entrance theme blares through the speakers, heralding the arrival of Nick and Matt Jackson. With high expectations hanging in the air, they make their way into the ring before their music fades.

The iconic Midnight Express-inspired theme then sounds, signaling the entrance of FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The current and defending AEW World Tag-Team Champions make their way down the ramp and step into the squared circle.

Both Harwood and Wheeler sport armbands in tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. The bell rings, and the match is officially underway. Harwood and Nick Jackson take the center stage for their teams, and the crowd's energy begins to build in anticipation.

Soon, Wheeler tags in and tussles with Nick Jackson. Momentum shifts, and a frenetic four-man melee ensues, lifting the crowd off their seats. The Young Bucks gradually gain the upper hand.

Eventually, Harwood receives the hot tag and launches an offensive, swinging punches left and right. Jim Ross, never missing a beat, comments on Harwood's striking prowess, a skill he seems keen to highlight every time Harwood is in action.

Nick and Matt Jackson then regain control, double-teaming Dax Harwood and settling into a rhythm. However, FTR pulls off a stunning tag-team maneuver, igniting the crowd into a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Ringside action continues as Wheeler and Matt wrestle outside the ring, while Nick pummels Harwood inside it.

Seizing a moment, Harwood lands a superkick, emulating The Young Bucks' signature move and flooring Jackson. Wheeler attempts a 450 splash but finds only air as Jackson dodges. Jackson retaliates with a spectacular move, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Both teams dial up the pace and intensity as the match nears its climax.

The Young Bucks deliver a BTE Trigger, seemingly sealing their victory, but Wheeler miraculously kicks out. Harwood turns to find Nick and Matt lurking and falls victim to their Shatter Machine. Yet FTR perseveres, keeping the match alive.

With the London crowd at Wembley Stadium roaring in approval and chants of "This is Awesome" and "This is Wrestling" reverberating, Harwood and Wheeler execute their finisher and clinch the win, successfully defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

After the dust settles, FTR offers a handshake to Nick and Matt Jackson. In a dramatic turn reminiscent of the Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate rivalry, The Young Bucks opt not to shake hands, leaving the ring amid a chorus of boos from the disappointed crowd.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR