AEW All In London: Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita Victorious

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita

Transitioning from CM Punk's contest, the next spectacle features The Golden Elite's Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi squaring off against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, along with Konosuke Takeshita. The video primer for this high-stakes match rolls as we prepare for the evening's second pay-per-view face-off.

Following the video, we cut back to the electric atmosphere inside Wembley Stadium. The duo of Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn from The Gunns make their way to the ring, escorting Juice Robinson and Jay White. Konosuke Takeshita, joined by Don Callis, follows shortly.

As the first trio gets positioned in the ring, the crowd brims with anticipation for the arrival of their opponents. "Hangman" Adam Page is the first to emerge, soon joined at the stage by Kota Ibushi. Moments later, Kenny Omega's iconic theme resonates, and the Golden Elite trio makes their grand entrance for this six-man showdown.

The bell rings, and the match is officially underway. After an energetic exchange of moves and swift tags from both sides, the action amplifies when Kenny Omega enters the ring. He temporarily sidelines the Bullet Club Gold duo, then ignites the crowd by pounding the mat to the rhythm of the Terminator theme, launching himself into an awe-inspiring flipping splash.

However, the tables turn as Bullet Club Gold and Takeshita regain control. Omega appears to injure his wrist during one sequence. White and Robinson skillfully alternate, keeping Omega confined to their corner of the ring. Robinson eventually lands a senton on Omega, resulting in a tantalizing near fall.

In a dramatic turn, "Hangman" Adam Page gets the tag and immediately goes on a frenetic offensive spree. Just as momentum seems to be shifting, The Gunns, who have been on the sidelines, decide to get involved in the action. Meanwhile, Don Callis vacates his special guest commentator role to make his presence felt at ringside. Amid the chaos, Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita seize the opportunity and clinch a stunning victory.

Winners: Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita