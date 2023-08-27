AEW All In London: CM Punk Retains "REAL" AEW World Championship

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

"REAL" AEW World Championship

CM Punk (C) vs. Samoa Joe

Excalibur, joined by Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross, sets the stage as the evening's first pay-per-view bout is about to unfold. The crowd erupts with chants of "Joe! Joe! Joe!" as Samoa Joe's iconic entrance music reverberates through the arena.

Once Joe settles into the ring, his music fades, making way for CM Punk's theme. Initially met with boos, the crowd can't resist singing along as Punk emerges declaring, "It's CLOBBERING TIME!"

Both the "champion" and the challenger stand ready to kick off the ALL IN pay-per-view event, before a highly charged audience at Wembley Stadium in London. The opening bell rings, and the match is officially underway.

After soaking in the electric atmosphere, the combatants engage in a fierce grappling exchange. Punk gains initial control with a persistent side headlock. Joe attempts to break free with a suplex, but Punk clings on. Eventually, Joe escapes to the outside of the ring, where he unloads a barrage of chops on Punk.

The action returns to the ring, where Punk executes a dizzying hurricanrana, spiking Joe headfirst. He attempts a follow-up flying splash but Joe casually sidesteps and mocks Punk with a dismissive "jerk-off" gesture.

The intensity spills outside the ring again, this time with Joe sending Punk crashing through the bottom of the commentary table. Emerging with a bloodied face, Punk seems more vulnerable than ever as Joe gives him the middle finger and continues his relentless attack.

Showing resiliency, Punk manages to escape Joe's Muscle Buster and starts mounting a comeback, highlighted by a devastating roundhouse kick. Joe responds by "Hulking Up," triggering an echoing "YOU!" chant from the crowd as he resumes his punishing submission maneuvers.

Seizing an opportunity, Punk goes for a running knee in the corner, only for Joe to catch him mid-air and deliver an ST-Joe. After climbing back to the top rope for what seems like another Muscle Buster, Joe's plans are thwarted when Punk bites him and counters with a high-impact Pepsi Plunge from the top rope, securing the pinfall and retaining his "title."

Winner and STILL "REAL" AEW World Champion: CM Punk