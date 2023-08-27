AEW All In London: Hook Wins FTW Championship

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

FTW Championship

Jack Perry (C) vs. HOOK

We return to the arena as the "Zero Hour" pre-show continues, and the unmistakable tune of HOOK's theme blares through the speakers. "The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil" marches his way to the squared circle for the next bout of the night.

Before long, the reigning FTW Champion Jack Perry makes a grand entrance in an opulent limo. As Perry disembarks, HOOK ambushes him, sending him crashing into the limo while administering a brutal beatdown.

The fight rages on with Perry reclaiming the momentum. Channeling his inner Rob Van Dam, Perry lands a Rolling Thunder on the limo and even smashes HOOK through the windshield. Inside the ring, Perry continues his RVD-inspired offense with a Coast to Coast involving a trash can.

Perry takes the opportunity to taunt HOOK and provoke the fans, eliciting "He's a wanker!" chants from the audience. Just when it seems like Perry has the upper hand, HOOK springs back to life. He upends Perry with a powerful suplex, followed by another that sends Perry crashing into the turnbuckles.

The crowd, sensing a shift, modifies their chant, it sounds like "Double wanker!" is now their chant of choice. Unfazed, Perry perches a trash can on HOOK and scales the ropes. He attempts a breathtaking moonsault, but HOOK dodges just in time.

Seizing the moment, HOOK lands a devastating blow on Perry and proceeds to fold a trash can over the champion's head. Capitalizing on this, HOOK locks in the Red Rum submission hold, forcing Perry to tap out and relinquishing his FTW Championship to HOOK.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: HOOK