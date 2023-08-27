WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Attends AEW All In Event in London's Wembley Stadium

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

The multi-time women's champion from WWE and NJPW was spotted by cameras in the Wembley Stadium audience for All In garnering enthusiastic cheers from the British fans.

The commentary team also mentioned that Moné would be keenly watching the Four-Way battle for the AEW Women’s Championship later tonight!

AEW All In London Results (8/27/2023): Wembley Stadium, London, England

Today, All Elite Wrestling takes the spotlight at London's Wembley Stadium for what's billed as one of the most monumental wrestling events [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2023 12:17PM

 


