Mercedes Mone Attends AEW All In Event in London's Wembley Stadium

The multi-time women's champion from WWE and NJPW was spotted by cameras in the Wembley Stadium audience for All In garnering enthusiastic cheers from the British fans.
The commentary team also mentioned that Moné would be keenly watching the Four-Way battle for the AEW Women’s Championship later tonight!
Oooohh Mercedes is in the building.#AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/FKJ28QQajn— ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) August 27, 2023
⚡ AEW All In London Results (8/27/2023): Wembley Stadium, London, England
Today, All Elite Wrestling takes the spotlight at London's Wembley Stadium for what's billed as one of the most monumental wrestling events [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2023 12:17PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com