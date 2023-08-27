Renee Paquette Launches AEW All In Zero Hour with a Tribute To Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Renee Paquette kicked off the AEW All In London Zero Hour pre-show by sharing a quote from the late Bray Wyatt (Windam Rotunda).

Wyatt posted the quote under his Windham6 Twitter account in 2022:

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is business. But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."