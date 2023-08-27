AEW Star Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon's Take on AEW All In Event at Wembley Stadium

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW wrestler Paul Wight, formerly known as "Big Show" in WWE, shared insights into Vince McMahon's feelings towards the highly-anticipated AEW All In event at London's Wembley Stadium. Having worked closely with McMahon for many years, Wight is uniquely qualified to comment on the WWE Chairman's reaction.

“Oh, well, I think he’s pissed. I think he’s absolutely pissed, but he’s pissed in a good way.

“He’s the type that likes competition. He likes that challenge. Vince (has) very much (an) animal, jungle-type mentality.

“Vince is a guy that thrives on competition or thrives on doing new things, thrives on being the best in his mind at what he does, so when competition steps up, that fires Vince up more than anything.

“The worst thing that can happen to Vince McMahon is to be bored, monotonous, you know? If he’s got competition, it fires him up to be better, which is a win for the fans because they’ll get a better product, and it’s good for us because we produce a better product, too.”