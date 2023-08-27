John Cena's Opponents for WWE Superstar Spectacle in India Revealed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

John Cena's adversaries for the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8 have been unveiled.

Cena is slated to make his television comeback on the September 1 episode of SmackDown, followed by an appearance at the Superstar Spectacle a week later.

WWE India's official social media channels have disclosed the details of Cena's bout for the event.

In a tag team match, Cena will join forces with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The only additional bout confirmed for the event as of now features Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They'll be going up against Veer and Sanga from Indus-Sher, who will naturally have home-field advantage in India.

