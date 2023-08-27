WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Ruby Soho Challenges Kris Statlander for TBS Championship at AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

Following Saturday's AEW Collision event, Ruby Soho issued a challenge to Kris Statlander for her TBS Championship in a series of behind-the-scenes interviews. Statlander has agreed to face off against Soho at the All Out event in Chicago. The original Twitter interviews can be viewed below.

Tags: #aew #all out #collision #ruby soho #ruby soho

