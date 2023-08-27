Ruby Soho Challenges Kris Statlander for TBS Championship at AEW All Out

Following Saturday's AEW Collision event, Ruby Soho issued a challenge to Kris Statlander for her TBS Championship in a series of behind-the-scenes interviews. Statlander has agreed to face off against Soho at the All Out event in Chicago. The original Twitter interviews can be viewed below.
.@realrubysoho issues a challenge to @callmekrisstat to put her TBS Title on the line at #AEWAllOut— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/wUeJcQh4cl
The challenge has been accepted!@callmekrisstat will defend her TBS Title at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV against the challenger @realrubysoho!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/eCSt3288eb
