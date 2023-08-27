Jay Lethal Expresses Interest in Reviving His Original Persona for All In Wembley Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, Jay Lethal discussed his experience as part of AEW's landmark All In event in 2018, courtesy of Fightful. Lethal also expressed a wish that he could have brought his Black Machismo persona to the upcoming UK show. Highlights and the complete interview can be found below.

Regarding the scale of the future event, he stated: “Even without Wembley, it’s an honor and a privilege, and I’m so happy to be at AEW. We have already sold it out. This is not just the biggest event in AEW history. This is a big, monumental wrestling history event. We’re the highest ticket-selling [event] in that as far as wrestling, which is freaking awesome. It’s unreal. What a life. The only thing that actually would make it sweeter is if I was doing Black Machismo there.”

Reflecting on his debut at All In, Lethal revealed: “The jacket that I wore on that particular event was Macho Man’s legit jacket. Not too many people realize that, and when I found that I was going to be using it, which was like three days in advance, I started panicking, sweating. I was nervous. I got there the night before. Lanny came to my room and gave me the jacket. I remember laying the jacket on the bed and thinking ‘Holy crap, this is Macho Man’s real jacket.’ It was so old that you couldn’t rub it too rough because it started deteriorating. That’s how old the jacket was. It meant the world to me that Lanny set that up. So yeah, that event meant a lot to me.”