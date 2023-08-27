WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA 75 Sees FOUR New Champions Crowned on Night One

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

In a night full of titles, the NWA 75th Anniversary Show became a turning point for numerous wrestlers as they claimed prestigious titles.

"Thrillbilly" Silas Mason Clinches NWA National Heavyweight Title in Thrilling Triple Threat Match

The show featured "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason capturing the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship by overcoming JR Kratos and Odinson in an intense Winner-Take-All Triple Threat match. Mason's surprise turn on Pollo Del Mar, culminating in a devastating Thrillride, was a pivotal moment. Mason dedicated his first NWA singles title to the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who recently passed away at the age of 79.

Max The Impaler Conquers as New NWA World Women’s Television Champion

Max The Impaler ascended to new heights by vanquishing Kenzie Paige in a bout that lasted just over 6.5 minutes. Max maintained control of most of the match and effectively shut down Paige's comeback attempts. Max celebrated her first NWA title reign with Father James Mitchell by her side.

Blunt Force Trauma’s Carnage and Damage Win NWA World Tag Team Championships

Blunt Force Trauma, consisting of Carnage and Damage, emerged victorious against La Rebelión's Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf. This victory came after a chaotic intervention by Aron Stevens, leading to a ringside brawl involving Vampiro. This marks the duo's inaugural reign with the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

Colby Corino Crowned NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion

Colby Corino achieved a milestone by defeating Kerry Morton for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title. The match was notable for featuring two second-generation wrestlers, and this win represents Corino's first title reign in the NWA.


