Final Lineup For AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Later today, the 2023 AEW All In London event is set to broadcast live from London's iconic Wembley Stadium.

The marquee matchup for All In will feature AEW World Champion MJF going toe-to-toe with Adam Cole. The event will also showcase a 10-man Stadium Stampede contest, a momentous non-title clash between IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho, FTR defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks to resolve a 1-1 series tie, and a Fatal 4 Way match for the AEW Women's World Title, featuring champion Hikaru Shida against Saraya, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. The latter match is expected to be the lone bout in the women’s division for this event.

As a precursor to All In, AEW will also present the Zero Hour pre-show. Notably, this segment will include a title match where MJF and Adam Cole will challenge ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open. If victorious, MJF and Cole could enter the All In main event as reigning tag champions. The Zero Hour lineup will also feature FTW Champion Jack Perry defending his title against Hook.

The Zero Hour pre-show will kick off at 12pm ET and can be viewed live and free of charge on multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The main card will commence at 1pm ET and will be accessible through various pay-per-view outlets. We invite you to join us for live coverage of the event, as well as to share your feedback and participate in our Viewing Party. Below is the updated list of the 11 confirmed matches for today's All In event:

AEW World Title Match:

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW "Real" World Title Match:

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way:

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match:

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match:

The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match:

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Santana and Ortiz vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match:

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match: AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: FTW Title Match: Hook vs. Jack Perry (c)