Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance at RevPro Anniversary, Attacks Will Ospreay

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

Before the much-anticipated AEW All In London 2023 event, Chris Jericho had a jam-packed schedule.

Besides rocking the stage in a weekend concert, "The Ocho" made a surprise cameo at the RevPro Anniversary show.

This past Saturday, the AEW star interrupted the RevPro Anniversary event to target his All In opponent Will Ospreay.

Moments after Ospreay's triumph over Shingo Takagi in the main event, a disguised Jericho invaded the Copper Box Arena. He launched an attack on "The Aerial Assassin" before revealing himself as the assailant.

