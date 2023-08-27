Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance at RevPro Anniversary, Attacks Will Ospreay

Before the much-anticipated AEW All In London 2023 event, Chris Jericho had a jam-packed schedule.
Besides rocking the stage in a weekend concert, "The Ocho" made a surprise cameo at the RevPro Anniversary show.
This past Saturday, the AEW star interrupted the RevPro Anniversary event to target his All In opponent Will Ospreay.
Moments after Ospreay's triumph over Shingo Takagi in the main event, a disguised Jericho invaded the Copper Box Arena. He launched an attack on "The Aerial Assassin" before revealing himself as the assailant.
Chris Jericho just showed up at today’s RevPro & attacked Will Ospreay before their ALL IN match! pic.twitter.com/dRxrZPKB1I— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 26, 2023
