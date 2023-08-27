WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Now in London, Sparks Speculation Ahead of AEW's All In Event at Wembley Stadium

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

Mercedes Mone, who previously wrestled as Sasha Banks in WWE, has fueled anticipation with a cryptic social media post just hours before today's AEW All In London event.

On Twitter, Mone posted pictures of herself at London's iconic landmark, the London Eye, generating buzz about her possible presence at today's AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium.

While it's not confirmed that she'll participate in the show, her presence in London can't be entirely discounted and there looks to be more to the story!

Mone has been out of action since May due to an ankle injury she sustained in a match against AEW's Willow Nightingale for NJPW. That match ended with Nightingale claiming victory and becoming the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion, a title that was initially intended for Mone.

Prior to her injury, there were talks of Mone being involved in the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event back in June, potentially facing off against Jamie Hayter or Saraya.


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #mercedes mone #sasha banks

