Shane "Hurricane" Helms Discusses Final Months In WCW

Former WWE Superstar and current behind-the-scenes producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss the final moments leading up to WCW's acquisition by WWE.

Highlights from the interview include:

On encountering Shane McMahon in the locker room prior to the public announcement of WCW being acquired by WWE: "When Shane McMahon entered that room, everyone's heart missed a beat. There were rumors about who would buy WCW, and management was doing their best to keep spirits high. But it wasn't like they were purposefully misleading us."

On focusing on his ring work during the final stages of WCW: "In those last few months, if there was a standout match, it was probably featuring 3 Count or Sugar Shane. We were the young talent striving for excellence, and it worked out for many of us, though not everyone."

