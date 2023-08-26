15 WWE Superstars and Staff Get Tattoos in Honor of Bray Wyatt Following Tribute SmackDown Episode

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Following last night's special WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode in Louisville, Kentucky, a group of 15 WWE performers and staff members honored Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, by getting tribute tattoos. The ink was done by Joey Cox of DeepSearch Tattoo, as well as the shop's owner and artist, Greg Mosier.

Among those who chose to commemorate Bray Wyatt with tattoos were Braun Strowman, Mike Rome, Karrion Kross, Shotzi, and WWE's Director of Longterm Creative, Rob Fee.

“Last night was one I’ll never forgot. Had the honor of tattooing @thewindhamrotunda moth logo on 15 members of @wwe staff. The amount of love, storytelling, laughter and memories shared shows how DEEPLY loved he was at all levels. Thank you [folded hands emoji],” wrote Mosier.

“Omens of the most special moments I’ve ever been apart of that, and being able to take part in what came after the show! To all of my clients from tonight, thank you for the honor, the trust and the ability to be part of such a special moment in all of your lives. Hearing all the stories about Windham (Bray) tonight makes my heart hurt and smile at the same time,” Cox wrote.