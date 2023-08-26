WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole Comments On His Cordial Relationship with CM Punk Amidst Ongoing AEW Drama

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

Adam Cole discusses his positive encounters with CM Punk in AEW.

While CM Punk has recently been in the spotlight for reasons other than his wrestling, such as heated backstage interactions at AEW Collision and ongoing tensions with The Elite, Adam Cole offers a different perspective. Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Cole conveyed that his interactions with Punk have been nothing but amicable, adding that he's pleased to see Punk as part of AEW.

Cole remarked, "I’ve had a few interactions with him, and he has always been nothing but kind to me. Obviously, when he first came to AEW, it was a big deal for us and brought a lot of eyes and attention on the company. AEW has been on this crazy uphill swing for the past few years since I’ve arrived and that’s pretty cool.”

Source: fightful.com
